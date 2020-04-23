Colorado Springs police said Thursday a man suspected of being involved with human trafficking is facing pimping charges.

The man, identified by police as 42-year-old Jamaal Antonetty, was arrested Thursday after police received a tip in March about possible human trafficking in a hotel near Interstate 25 and Circle Drive, authorities said. Antonetty is suspected of trafficking a woman living with him, police said.

He faces charges of pimping, a class three felony, and violating a protection order, police said. Class three felonies typically result in up to 12 years in prison, or in certain circumstances, up to 24 years.

Antonetty is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of a $20,000 bail, jail records show.

