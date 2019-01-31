Colorado Springs police have begun an internal review into how a child sexual assault suspect remained free for more than eight years after a boy reported he had been raped by him.
Joseph Davis, 67, who was arrested Dec. 19, is believed to have been abusing children and producing child pornography for at least 35 years, police say.
"We are currently conducting an internal review on a criminal case which spans nearly 10 years," police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said Thursday. "Some of the documentation has been archived. We are retrieving all archived materials. Our staff is completing an exhaustive review of all investigative materials. I'm not going to speculate on how this investigation was handled — let us complete our internal review. This case continues to be active and ongoing."
Black couldn't say how long the internal investigation would take.
"If we did something inappropriate ... we're not going to hide that, but we need to know — I mean, it goes over 10 years," Black said. "But what's most important through this is it continues to be an active case, and we're still trying to see if there could be any additional victims out there."
Davis, whose arrest was announced Wednesday, is accused of four felonies, including sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust and aggravated sexual assault on a child, court records show.
Sentence enhancers have been added alleging that he is a habitual criminal and a habitual sex offender against children.
A boy who lived a few houses from Davis' home on East Fountain Boulevard reported Dec. 12 that Davis had sexually assaulted him during sleepovers with the man's grandchildren, an arrest affidavit says. Davis' three grandchildren would spend every other weekend and holidays at his home, where he lives with his ex-wife and son.
The boy told police that in addition to the assaults, Davis showed him pictures of naked children and adults on his computer.
The boy also told police that Davis called himself the "son of God" and said he knew when everyone was going to die, the affidavit says. Davis allegedly threatened the boy and did drugs in front of him. The boy told police "about feeling like he was drugged by Joe."
While searching police files for information about Davis, a detective found a May 2010 report in which another boy said he had been sexually assaulted by Davis at the house on East Fountain Boulevard, the affidavit says. The boy said the assaults "sometimes included the use of alcohol and drugs.”
According to court records, Davis was not arrested after the alleged assaults were reported in 2010.
Davis also allegedly took naked pictures of that boy and showed him nude pictures of other minors. Davis allegedly kept the photos on CDs, floppy discs and memory cards, instead of on his computer.
In May, an anonymous caller reported that Davis had "inappropriate pictures of children" on Instagram. Officers went to his home, the affidavit states, but didn't find him there. It is unclear if officers ever returned to question Davis.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.