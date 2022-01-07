Colorado Springs police are looking for two at-risk teenagers who ran away from a group home Friday, officials with the police department said.
Both teens were last seen the area North Meade Avenue and Uintah Street. 15-year-old Nicole Campbell is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 183 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and wearing a maroon hoodie with writing, jeans and brown high top Vans. 13-year-old Shane Rigler is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes wearing a black t-shirt, black and red snapback hat with black pants with a white stripe down the side. He is also wearing sandals with socks.
Anyone with information on Campbell's and Rigler's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
