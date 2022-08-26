Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's assistance in finding two missing children.
In a tweet sent just before 9 p.m. Friday, police asked the public to be on the lookout for the children last seen near 1325 Vindicator Drive on the city's northwest side.
This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an urgent message. Today is 08-26-2022. CSPD is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing children last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr. Carleigh Moore described as a 12 years old white female, 5' https://t.co/PshIs1z4I8— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 27, 2022
Carleigh Moore, 12, is listed as 5-foot-7 with a heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying a tan backpack.
Madalene Frank, 12, has a heavy build and is 5-foot-7. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.