Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's assistance in finding two missing children. 

In a tweet sent just before 9 p.m. Friday, police asked the public to be on the lookout for the children last seen near 1325 Vindicator Drive on the city's northwest side. 

Carleigh Moore, 12, is listed as 5-foot-7 with a heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying a tan backpack.  

Madalene Frank, 12, has a heavy build and is 5-foot-7. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and gray pants. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.

