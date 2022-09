Colorado Springs police are searching for an endangered man who was last seen Tuesday, police said.

Charles Gordon, 74, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near his home in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive.

He is six feet tall and 170 pounds with white hair, a goatee, blue eyes and wears glasses, police said. He might be wearing a black jacket.

Gordon has no vehicle, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Gordon's whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.