Colorado Springs police on Thursday said they are still looking for a man and a woman suspected of robbing two banks earlier this year near the Chapel Hills Mall.
The couple first targeted the Wells Fargo Bank at 7473 N. Academy Blvd. on March 16. The man was caught on tape stealing from the bank, while the woman was seen driving their 2007 or older red Jeep Liberty with Texas plates.
The couple then hit the Chase Bank at 7190 N. Academy Blvd. on Aug. 17.
The man is 25 to 35 years old and between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 10-inches with a medium build, wavy dark hair and a mustache/goatee.
The woman is 25 to 35 years old with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.