A robbery suspect, who police said reached for a gun when officers confronted, was shot and killed Saturday night southeast of Memorial Park.
The officers involved the shooting were investigating a robbery that had been reported about 6:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard, police said.
When the officers found the two suspects in the 2100 block of Manitoba Drive, about a half mile north of the reported robbery, one of them reached for a gun in his waistband, police said in a news release. At least one of the officers fired at the suspect, police said.
The suspect later died in a hospital, police said Sunday morning. The second suspect was arrested, police said. No information about the alleged robbery has been released.
Neither of the police officers were injured.
Police have not released the names of either suspect, but a family friend identified the man who was shot and killed as De'Von Bailey.
Tammy Wiest said Bailey's relatives have been searching for his body since hearing that he had been shot by police.
According to Wiest, the family initially was told by police that Bailey had been taken to Memorial Hospital.
However, when the relatives arrived at the hospital, they were told that Bailey hadn't been brought there and that gunshot victims had been brought to the hospital, Wiest said. A hospital staff member called other area hospitals, but was unable to locate him.
According to Wiest, the family later learned that Bailey had died, but had not been told where his body is.
Police spokesman Lt. Sokolik disputed Wiest's account, saying the family was told Saturday night to which hospital Bailey had been taken and where his body is.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. Typically, a neutral agency investigates the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer to avoid a conflict of interest.
Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is routine whenever deadly force is used, police said.
Bailey is the fifth person killed by police this year in Colorado Springs. Two of the shootings have already been ruled justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, while the other three, including Bailey, remain under investigation.
Bailey, who was 19 at the time, was being sought in April on suspicion of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, according to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. It is unknown if he was a fugitive at the time of his death or if the charge had been dismissed.