The Colorado Springs police K-9 Unit bid farewell to a furry friend and officer, Remme, after he was injured early Friday.
While scampering in a yard about 2 a.m. during his nightly break with Officer A. Genta, Remme fell in pain. Veterinarians determined a tear in his spinal column had paralyzed him. Even surgery didn’t guarantee Remme could ever walk or work again.
Remme’s handler decided to euthanize him. The police K-9 Unit thanked the veterinarians for “the outstanding care and compassion" that Remme and his handler received "during this difficult and unexpected time.”
Remme, 5, accomplished much during his three years with CSPD. He worked many high-profile cases and responded to 478 calls for service, police say.
Remme also made 43 arrests and finds, recovered more than $1.7 million in narcotics-related seizures and took part in 33 public demonstrations.