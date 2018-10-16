Police were justified in shooting an Iraqi refugee accused of shooting a Colorado Springs police officer, the District Attorney's Office ruled Tuesday.
Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, is to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal possession of a weapon in the Aug. 2 shooting of Cem Duzel.
Duzel, who was shot in the head, was transferred Aug. 28 from UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central to Craig Hospital Aug. 28. The hospital in Englewood specializes in spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury rehabilitation.
Duzel and Cpl. Ron Carter responded separately to calls of shots fired in the 1900 block of Boulder Street just after 2:45 a.m. Aug. 2. Duzel arrived first and exchanged gunfire with Al Khammasi, says the report from the District Attorney's Office. Duzel was shot in the head seconds before Carter arrived.
Carter saw Al Khammasi lying on the ground with a gun in his hand. Carter shot Al Khammasi, ultimately disarming him, the report said.
Duzel and Al Khammasi were hospitalized afterward. Al Khammasi, shot in the upper back and possibly in the arm, reportedly bragged about the incident while in the hospital, making contemptuous "anti-police" comments toward officers who were guarding him, police and El Paso County deputies testified Sept. 12.
Once, Al Khammasi reportedly described shooting cops as “what I do” and threatened to kill a deputy and other officers.
Al Khammasi is an Iraqi immigrant who appears to have lived in the Pikes Peak region for five years and had at least nine contacts with police, two of which were explained in court: illegal possession of a firearm from January and a 2013 felony conviction for criminal trespassing.
Colorado law allows an officer to use deadly force if “he or she reasonably believes that it is necessary to defend himself or a third person from what he reasonably believes to be the imminent use of deadly physical force,” the DA’s Office said. An officer also can use deadly force if he or she believes “it is necessary to effect an arrest, or to prevent the escape from custody, of an individual who has committed a felony involving the use or threatened use of a weapon.”