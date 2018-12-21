Colorado Springs police have issued 213 speeding tickets since Nov. 1 when officers began stepped up enforcement of traffic laws at locations with a high number of serious crashes after the department received federal funding through the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Drivers caught in the crackdown also were cited for 47 other traffic violations in the past seven weeks.
The $65,000 grant from CDOT will cover the cost of equipment and overtime so that more officers can be on duty to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws through September.
There have been a record number of fatalities on Colorado Springs' roads this year. Forty-eight people have died in traffic incidents, five more than the record set in 1986.
Speeding appears to be a factor in at least nine of this year's fatalities, according to police reports.
The latest speed-related fatality involved two drivers allegedly racing each other at more than double the speed limit on Nevada Avenue in south downtown.
Police suspect Alisha Jade Beauchamp, 32, who was heading south on Nevada, was racing another vehicle at more than 70 mph about 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 2 when she crashed into a vehicle driven by Norman G. Giddings, 64. Giddings, who was thrown from his vehicle and died in the crash, had been traveling north and was hit while turning left onto Cimarron Street.
Beauchamp and a young child riding with her were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The speed limit on that stretch of Nevada is 35 mph.
Beauchamp and the driver she allegedly was racing, Brayden Abraham Daniel Bucholz, 26, were arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, a felony, court records show. Both were booked into El Paso County jail on $10,000 bond.
Of the 48 fatalities, 13 have been pedestrians, including the city's most recent death. Dennis D. Eastom, 61, was crossing to the west side of North Circle Drive at East Uintah Street about 7:50 p.m. when he was narrowly missed by one car, then hit by another going south, police said.
He was in the crosswalk but crossing against a red light.