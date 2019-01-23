One person was shot by a police officer Wednesday night at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
No officers were injured in the confrontation at the Mountain Ridge Apartments, 2605 Verde Drive, west of South Circle Drive, Black said.
Officers went to the complex about 7:15 p.m. on a report of shots fired, Black said. No one appeared to have been wounded during the initial shooting, but at some point, police opened fire. The person who was hit was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
The shooting is the second this year involving a police officer.
On Jan. 12, a man armed with a hatchet died while struggling with an officer investigating a report of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex near Motor City.
During the struggle in the parking lot of the Elevate Apartment Homes at 340 Crestone Lane shot were fired, but the cause of Bill Akes’ death has yet to be determined, investigators said.
No officers were injured in the confrontation almost two weeks ago.