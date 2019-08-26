cruiser crash
A Colorado Springs police officer was involved in a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

A Colorado Springs police officer was involved in a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was responding to a call and had the lights and sirens blaring when she collided with a truck near Chelton Road and Verde Drive, causing the truck to tip on its side, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

"We heard a siren coming down the road and then we heard screeching tires. We heard the impact, which was pretty massive, and then we heard more screeching and scraping after that," witness Sharron Wood told KKTV.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including the officer. The officer was released Saturday night. The conditions of the other two people are not known, but Wood said she saw everyone walking around after the collision, though one person in the truck had a bad gash on their head.

The Major Crash Team is still investigating who was at fault in the crash.

