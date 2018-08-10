Police are investigating a "suspicious death" at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of North Hancock Avenue, a few blocks west of Union Boulevard and Fillmore Street.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police and fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the Enfield Apartments, 3010 N. Hancock Ave.
There was some trauma to the body, but there did not appear to be a gunshot wound, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
All people believed to be connected to the investigation have been accounted for, but Black cautioned "that could change with further interviews."
No further details were provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.