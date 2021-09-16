Colorado Springs police are investigating an assault Thursday morning in which the alleged perpetrator was stabbed and later arrested.
Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, a police officer was contacted by a man who said he had been stabbed. Upon further investigation, it was found that the man had attempted to assault another man who defended himself with a knife, police said.
The alleged perpetrator suffered injuries to his finger and jaw and was taken to a hospital. The victim suffered a facial injury but declined medical assistance, they added.
Police have identified the alleged perpetrator as Deontray Johnson. Johnson was arrested, charged with third degree assault and taken to jail.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to call (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).