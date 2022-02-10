Police lights
Gazette file

Little is known about a reported shooting that took place just before 8 p.m. Thursday near South Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said they are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, which is just south of The Home Depot. 

Calls about the incident came in at 7:58 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

