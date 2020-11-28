Police are looking for an unidentified male who robbed a business in east Colorado Springs Friday night, according to a blotter report.
Officers responded to a robbery call just before 10:00 p.m. at a store near South Academy Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue, the report stated. Witnesses said a male dressed in all black walked into the store, showed a weapon, and demanded money. The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Police searched the surrounding area but were unable to find the robber, according to the report.