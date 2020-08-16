Police are investigating two explosions at a Colorado Springs shopping mall late Saturday.
Several reports came in about 9:50 p.m. of multiple explosions here close to the mall.
One explosion was seen and another one that followed was heard by mall security in the 1500 block of Chapel Hills Drive, according to police.
Police found one of the devices that exploded and are investigating the scene of the second explosion.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.