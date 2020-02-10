Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.