Colorado Springs police are investigating the Sunday deaths of two men as homicides.
The first occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle in southeast Colorado Springs. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound. The department's Violent Crimes Section assumed responsibility for the case, which is being investigated as a homicide, according to Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. James Sokolik.
Police haven't released the identity of the victim.
About an hour later, police received reports of a dead person in the 600 block of Ellston Street. Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Crimes Section were called in after a preliminary investigation, according to Sokolik.
Police haven't released the identity of the dead man or details on how he was killed. An autopsy is pending.
There does not appear to be a link between the two deaths, Sokolik said.
Anyone with information on either death is asked to call police at 444-7000. Tips may be left anonymously at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.