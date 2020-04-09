Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes, Colorado Springs police said Thursday.

About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcyclist traveling north on Wahsatch Avenue struck a southbound vehicle turning left onto East Bijou Street, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after being thrown from the bike, officials said. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

Authorities suspect speed was a factor in the crash.

Police are also investigating a second crash that happened about 8 a.m. Thursday.

A Hyundai sedan heading north on Mark Dabling Boulevard cashed into a concrete Interstate 25 bridge support, police said. A witness told officers that the sedan was trying to pass other vehicles when it crashed.

The driver of the sedan, who was the only occupant, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash is still under investigation, authorities said, but no charges have been filed.

The names of the motorcyclist and sedan driver have not been released.

