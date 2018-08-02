About 127 burglaries since March are linked to a group that routinely targets businesses’ cash drawers and safes, Colorado Springs police say.
Officers have arrested two men and a teen on suspicion of the citywide burglaries.
Rayvaughn Milne, 24, was arrested May 25.
About then, investigators had predicted likely times and locations of the next burglary, along with a possible suspect vehicle.
A burglar broke through the front window of Buffalo Wild Wings, 7425 N. Academy Blvd., early Thursday. He tried unsuccessfully to open the safe, then fled to a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. There, officers arrested Devin Scott, 26.
The 17-year-old suspect was in custody on unrelated charges.
The investigation continues, and police say more arrests are possible.