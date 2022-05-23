Colorado Springs police are investigating two smash-and-grab burglaries that took place within an hour of each other early Monday at cellphone carrier stores, according to the Police Department.
Just after 3 a.m., the dispatch center received a burglary call at the AT&T Wireless Store at 3532 New Center Point near Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, police said. When officers arrived at the store, they found the front door smashed in and items missing from the display shelves.
Dispatch received another call at about 3:50 a.m. about a burglary at the T-Mobile store at 3604 Austin Bluffs Parkway near North Academy Boulevard, police said. The methods of entry and theft were the same as at the AT&T burglary, police said.
No suspect information was given.