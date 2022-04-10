Colorado Springs police are investigating two shootings that occurred within 3 miles of each other at around the same time Saturday night, according to officials.

At about 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision between a car and a motorcycle near South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive and found a male on the ground near the scene of the crash, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that a “disturbance occurred in the area” and at least one gunshot was fired. The male sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

Police arrested Joshua Pringle in connection with the incident. No charges were announced.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at a business in the 3900 block of Airport Road near South Academy Boulevard and found a single victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital after on-scene medical assistance. No arrests were announced.