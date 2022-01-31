Colorado Springs police are investigating two more robberies over the weekend that were reported several miles from each other but about an hour apart.

The robberies took place after police said they believe the same suspects are responsible for at least two smash-and-grabs that occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday during a 90-minute period that saw thieves hit four stores overall across a wide swath of the city.

The first of Sunday's robberies was reported just before 10 p.m. at a store on the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard on the city's north side. Police said a robber entered the store and stole items after threatening the clerk with a handgun before leaving.

About an hour later, another robbery was reported at a business on the 200 block of West Rockrimmon Boulevard — about nine miles from the first reported robbery that day. Police said a robber went inside and threatened an employee before leaving with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Both robberies are under investigation.