Colorado Springs police have been busy investigating a string of robberies throughout the city over the past week, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to 4295 N. Academy Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. Monday after two male robbers entered a Diamond Shamrock, demanded money and escaped with an "undisclosed amount of cash," police said.

Officers responded to another robbery call around 10:34 p.m. Sunday after a lone bandit entered a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, brandished a gun and demanded cash. The bandit escaped with an "undisclosed amount" of money, police said.

On Friday night, two male robbers took an "undisclosed amount of cash" from a business in the 3800 block of Maizeland Road after one of the robbers, armed with a weapon, demanded cash, police said

On Tuesday, two thieves, one of whom had a handgun, robbed a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, also taking an undisclosed amount of money, officers said.

Officers did not announce any arrests related to the robberies.