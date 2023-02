A shooting Sunday at the New Havana Grill and Bar near North Academy Boulevard sent one person to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers were sent to the restaurant at 2165 Academy Place at 1:23 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

They found a male bleeding from a gunshot wound, and medics rushed the victim to a hospital, police said.

As of late Sunday morning, there was no word of an arrest.