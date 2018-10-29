Police are searching for several perpetrators after two business were robbed early Monday in north Colorado Springs.
About 2 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Rockrimmon Boulevard on reports of a robbery. Police determined up to three people entered the business with one person pointing a gun at an employee. The robbers took money and items from the store, then left, police said.
The suspects were all wearing masks and hoodies. Police have not able to locate any of the robbers.
At about 4 a.m., police responded to another robbery in the 3700 block of Randall Drive. Police said a robber displayed a gun to the clerk while demanding money, then left on foot. Officers have not able to locate the robber.
No injuries were reported at either store.
Police said it isn't clear whether the robberies are related.
"We are certainly looking for a connection," said Lt. Howard Black, spokesman for Colorado Springs police.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the police department at 719-444-7000.