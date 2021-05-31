Colorado Springs police investigated a kidnapping Monday after arriving to the scene of an injured person early in the morning.
At 4:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue, according to a blotter report. A lieutenant wrote that a "male victim" was found "with multiple injuries."
"The victim stated he had been kidnapped from the area of North Chestnut Street and Fillmore Street and then taken to the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue, where he was assaulted," according to the report. "The incident location was identified and officers obtained a search warrant for a motel room where the incident took place."