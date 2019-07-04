A man died in a stabbing Wednesday on Colorado Springs' east side.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of University Drive, northwest of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road, according to a news release.
Police officers found a man with an upper body wound they believed had been caused by an "edged weapon," although the release didn’t specify whether a knife had been used.
The man, who wasn’t identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
"Detectives from the Police Department's Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation," the release said. "It is believed that officers have identified and contacted all parties involved in this incident and there is no apparent danger to the public."
Police have asked that anyone with information or who witnessed the incident call 444-7000. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 800-222-8477.