Colorado Springs police responded to two robberies involving pedestrians early Sunday morning.

At 3:42 a.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Galley Road, just northwest of the Citadel Mall, where someone reported a personal robbery.

The victim, unidentified by police, was walking in the area when they were approached by people in a vehicle, one of whom produced a handgun and demanded their property.

Before leaving, the person said they were pistol-whipped by that individual, police said.

At 5 a.m., police received a call about an armed robbery in the 1800 block of Monterey Road in southeast Colorado Springs, just east of South Circle Drive.

There, someone was walking her dog when a vehicle approached her and several occupants got out and demanded her personal property. One of those people was armed with a handgun, the person said.