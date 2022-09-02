The wrong-way motorist who fatally crashed into two other vehicles on Interstate 25 early Sunday morning has been identified as 41-year-old Kaulana Watson of Lafayette, Colorado Springs police announced.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of I-25 and Woodmen Road to investigate a multiple-vehicle crash on the interstate. When officials arrived, they found Watson dead on scene, police said.

Through their investigation, police determined Watson was driving a Cadillac Escalade south in the northbound lanes, striking a red Ford SUV with a single driver and a silver Hyundai SUV with a driver and two other occupants.

All four people from the Hyundai and Ford were transported to local hospitals and treated for minor injuries, police said.

This is the 32nd traffic fatality this year, officials said. At this same time last year in Colorado Springs, there were 35 fatal traffic crashes.