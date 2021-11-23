Colorado Springs Police on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a Saturday night shooting near a skate park in Memorial Park as 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano.
At around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a shooting that took place near the skate park in Memorial Park, located off South Union Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered Gage Celano suffering from gunshot wounds, and Dominic Celano dead. Gage Celano died after being taken to a local hospital, Sokolik said.
According to the Hollister Police Department of Hollister, Calif., Gage Celano was Dominic Celano's adult cousin and the injured juvenile is Dominic Celano's younger brother, Dylan. In a Facebook post, the department called the Celanos extended family, as Dominic Celano's father, Ray, is a recently retired sergeant with Hollister police who had moved to Colorado Springs.
Sokolik did not give an update on Dylan Celano's condition, saying only that he was receiving treatment for his injuries. A Go Fund Me created by Patrick and Michelle Schleeter out of Hollister said Monday that Dylan was in "critical condition with a long road to recovery ahead." The fundraiser has garnered just shy of $46,000 and had a goal of $75,000.
As of Tuesday, police had made no arrests in connection with the shooting and were continuing to investigate. Sokolik said that Saturday's two deaths mark the 37th and 38th homicides this year, as opposed to 36 this time last year.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).