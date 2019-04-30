The two officers involved in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man last week were Colton Graham and Thomas Walling, the Colorado Springs Police Department reported Tuesday.
Graham joined the department July 10, 2017, and works the first shift at the Gold Hill Division. Walling became a member of the force March 19, 2018, and is assigned to the second shift at the Sand Creek Division.
One of them shot Jonathan Patzel as he allegedly brandished a weapon and moved toward the officers during chaos at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, 2475 Hancock Expressway, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Both officers are on administrative leave while the Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting. A neutral agency typically reviews an officer's use of deadly force.
The disturbance was reported about 4:30 p.m. April 24 about the same time firefighters were alerted to a blaze at the complex. When officers arrived, they saw smoke coming from a third-floor apartment where Patzel apparently was staying with a resident of the complex.
Shots were fired, and Patzel was taken to a hospital, where he died.