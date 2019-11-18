Colorado Springs police identified the man killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash on South Nevada Avenue, though the death remains under investigation.

A dark colored SUV fatally hit Harold Mackey III, 52, of Sioux City, Iowa, just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Nevada Avenue, police Lt. James Sokolik said in a release. The SUV fled.

Sokolik said anyone with information is asked to call the department at 444-7000. Anonymous tips are accepted through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mackey is the 39th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

RELATED: