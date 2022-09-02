The man who was struck and killed last week by a vehicle on the city's southwest side has been identified as 52-year-old Steven Fox of Colorado Springs, police said Friday.

Police responded Aug. 26 around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of South Eighth Street and Lower Gold Camp Road to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers determined there was a two-car crash and one of the vehicles had struck the pedestrian, Fox, after hitting another car.

Police investigation found a silver Infiniti SUV was traveling north on Eighth Street at the intersection with Lower Gold Camp Road. The Infiniti was making a left turn to head west on Lower Gold Camp Road when it hit a gray Nissan truck traveling south on Eighth Street through the intersection. The collision caused the Nissan to hit Fox, who had just entered the road to cross the street.

Neither driver was injured. Colorado Springs firefighters and emergency medical response treated Fox and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

This is the 31st traffic fatality this year, police said. At this same time last year, there were 35 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.