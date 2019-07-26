Colorado Springs police identified the three officers involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect Tuesday.
According to a news release Friday, the officers are Lucas Aragon, Cole Jones and Sgt. Mark Keller. The suspect who was fatally wounded was identified as Joshua Vigil, 38.
Keller has been with the Colorado Springs Police Department since 2003, while both Aragon and Jones joined the force in 2017.
All three have been on administrative leave while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting, a standard protocol when weapons are fired.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the 2200 block of Monterey Road after receiving a report of “a suspicious male walking with a gun,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Vigil fled in a red Mustang after the officers confronted him, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
Vigil, who apparently wrecked the Mustang, was found by the officers near the Fountain Garden Apartments, 3165 E. Fountain Blvd.
“During the encounter, at least one officer fired a shot at the suspect,” the release says.
Vigil, who died afterward at a local hospital, is the fourth person killed by police in Colorado Springs this year. Two of the shootings have been ruled justified by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, with the third still under investigation.
Sean Michael Collins, 29, was killed May 18 after barricading himself in an apartment near Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, then allegedly firing at officers, police said.
Jonathan Patzel, 29, was killed April 24 after police say he threatened officers with a weapon and set the Arbor Pointe Apartments at 2475 Hancock Expressway ablaze. Video released by Colorado Springs police showed Patzel running toward officers, screaming and wielding a weapon.
Bill Gerald Akes, 48, was killed Jan. 12 after pulling a hatchet on officers investigating a report of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment near Motor City, police said.