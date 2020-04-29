A stretch of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard near Quail Lake remained closed late Monday morning while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a deadly Colorado Springs police-involved shooting. Killed was Virgil Thorpe, 28. Police say Thorpe pointed a rifle at officers during a domestic disturbance, resulting in four officers firing and striking him at least once. Police were called just before 10 p.m. Sunday to the disturbance in the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)