Colorado Springs police publicly identified four officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man they say pointed a rifle at them during a domestic disturbance earlier this month.
Cpl. Joseph Somosky and officers Eddie Nassar, Kristofer Czajkowski and Charles Warren fired at Virgill Thorpe, striking him at least once, just before 10 p.m. April 19 in the 3200 block of Oak Creek Drive East on the city’s southeast side.
Thorpe was brought to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Authorities said a woman called about a disturbance, noting that Thorpe was armed with a rifle. When officers arrived, they talked to Thorpe before he ran inside the house and grabbed the weapon and reportedly pointed it at the officers.
The officers and the woman who called police were not injured, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.
The officers were placed on paid administrative leave for six days after the shooting, per department protocol. Under state law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Thorpe's death marks the city's 16th homicide and second officer-involved shooting this year.