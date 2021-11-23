Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday identified the officer who shot at a man they say attempted to hijack a vehicle earlier this month.
Police say Brian Shawn Reynoso attempted to hijack a vehicle Nov. 15 in the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle after fleeing them.
The officer who shot him, John Clay, has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, Lt. James Sokolik said Tuesday. Clay has been with CSPD since January 2016.
In a previous release, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, said that just before 4:10 p.m. Nov. 15, police were in the area of North Academy and Half Turn Road attempting to locate Reynoso, who was wanted on various misdemeanor and felony warrants.
Officers attempted to contact Reynoso just before 5 p.m. but he fled, with officers in pursuit, to the Greentree Village Apartments, where he allegedly hijacked a vehicle. Sometime during this encounter, Reynoso allegedly pointed a gun at Clay, who responded by firing his gun at least once. Reynoso was not hit by Clay's gunfire but was injured in some other manner, officials said.
Reynoso was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials with the Sheriff's Office said.
According to initial reports from CSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Thompson, Reynoso hijacked a vehicle with two occupants, forced one out and attempted to drive away with the other. Thompson also said Reynoso crashed into a nearby building. The Sheriff's Office has not confirmed either detail.