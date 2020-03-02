Colorado Springs police have publicly identified the off-duty officer who fatally shot a man entering the officer's car at a fast-food drive-thru claiming he had a gun.
The officer was Lucas Aragon, police said in a news release issued Monday. Authorities have not yet identified the man who was killed.
Aragon was inside his personal vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Carl's Jr., 1059 Space Center Dr., when a man got in the car and said he had a gun, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting. Aragon fired at least one round at the man, who died at the scene.
Aragon, who has been employed by the department since July 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave, following police protocol when deadly force is used.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt didn't say if the dead man was armed.
Last week's shooting comes about seven months after a fatal police shooting in southeast Colorado Springs, in which Aragon and two other officers shot and killed a man inside the foyer of a senior living apartment after police said he refused commands to put up his hands and continued to pace with a gun in his hand.
Twenty gunshot wounds were found on 38-year-old Joshua Vigil's head, back, chest, stomach and foot, an autopsy showed.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office justified the July 23 shooting, saying Vigil's "increasingly erratic behavior" put the officers in a situation that jeopardized their own safety and the safety of the residents.
No criminal charges were filed against the officers in that shooting, but the the district attorney's office determined a statement Aragon made before arriving at the senior complex was "troubling."
According to the DA's office, while Aragon was in his parked patrol car before the shooting, he heard a radio call about an unrelated domestic violence situation — involving a suspect with a knife. Aragon told another officer: “Let’s just go help, so if we can shoot this dude," according to footage from his body-worn camera.
While the officers were on their way to the domestic violence call, they were rerouted to the senior living complex. When asked about his statement in a later interview, Aragon said he was talking about the suspect with the knife but said he never planned to shoot him, according to the DA's office.
A police spokesman said in a statement that Aragon's comment "does not reflect how the Colorado Springs Police Department expects our officers to interact and speak about our citizens” and that an internal investigation is underway. Sgt. Jason Newton said Monday the investigation is not yet complete.
The Deadly Force Investigation Team, which is required to investigate officer-involved shootings under Senate Bill 219, will investigate the Feb. 27 shooting, even though the officer was off-duty at the time. The DA's office will ultimately determine if the shooting was justified.