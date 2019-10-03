The 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by at least one El Paso County sheriff's deputy Sunday was identified by investigators Thursday as David Page.
Relatives had confirmed the man's identity Monday.
Page reportedly fired a pellet gun at pedestrians, passing cars and Monument police officers from a home in the 200 block of Second Street in Monument, Colorado Springs police said.
When officers tried to contact him, Page fired multiple projectiles at an occupied sheriff's cruiser, shattering a door window, police said.
No deputies were injured. Police said at least one deputy fired at Page, killing him.
Shootings involving law enforcement officers are typically investigated by an agency not involved in the shooting. The findings are turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, which determines if the use of deadly force was justified.