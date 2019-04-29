motorcycle
The wreckage of a motorcycle involved in a crash Saturday near Peterson Air Force Base burns on Marksheffel Road.

 Scott Curry, The Gazette
A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday crash near Peterson Air Force Base has been identified as Mark A. Davis, 60, of Fountain.

Davis was driving his Honda motorcycle south on Marksheffel Road at high speed and passing vehicles on a double yellow line, police said. While in the oncoming lane of traffic, Davis was hit by a northbound Lincoln SUV. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of Marksheffel Road, police said. The SUV driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Davis' death was the city's 14th traffic fatality this year, the same number as at this time last year.

