Colorado Springs police responded to string of armed robberies overnight but have not made any arrests.
The first robbery happened in the 3000 block of South Academy Boulevard about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a female walked into the business and demanded money at gunpoint.
At about 9:30 p.m., police responded to another robbery in progress at a convenience store in the 1900 block of West Uintah Street. A man and woman entered the business, brandished a gun, and demanded money.
About 10 minutes later, police responded to a third armed robbery at a business in the 2400 block of North Union Boulevard, where police say two robbers demanded money from the clerk.
Police responded to the fourth robbery just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1800 block of East Platte Avenue. Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed a 7-Eleven there was robbed.
The store clerk told KKTV that a man walked into the store and began putting items in his pockets. The clerk confronted the robber and the men started arguing.
"He started arguing with me again. He slammed $1.75 on the counter and just walked out the store. I went out to tell him not to come back and he pulled a gun out and pointed it at me."
Police arrived at the gas station minutes after the robber fled, but surveillance cameras had already captured a photo of the robber.
No injuries were reported at any of the robberies.
If anyone has information or recognizes the man in the photo with this article, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.