A new way of calculating response times shows that at least half of the time, Colorado Springs police are arriving at life-threatening calls within 9 minutes and 22 seconds, about 2½ minutes faster than their reported average.
It’s not a decrease in response time, but rather a second measurement that police Planning and Compliance Administrator Amanda Terrell-Orr says better reflects how long a typical citizen waits for help to arrive after dialing 911.
The new method measures the median response time — the midway point in the data reflecting the time in which officers arrived 50 percent of the time — rather than the average, which is calculated by adding up the response times and dividing the sum by the number of data points. The problem with relying on average alone, Terrell-Orr said, is it can be affected by extreme outliers, like the times when police witness an emergency and respond within seconds or the times they forget to report they’ve arrived and run the clock for hours.
“Those extremes on either side wouldn’t be what a typical person would experience,” Terrell-Orr said. “What people really want to know is, for a typical person who calls 911, how long does it take (police) to get there?
“Median is a better reflection of response times, not mean,” Terrell-Orr said.
Records show the department’s median response has been relatively steady the last three years, falling slightly from 9:55 in 2016 to 9:22 in 2017 and in 2018, so far. In the same time frame, the average response time took a steeper dive, from 13:09 in 2016 to 11:58 seconds in 2018.
Currently, there is no national benchmark for how fast law enforcement should be responding because each department designates “priority” calls differently and measures response times from different starting points.
In Colorado Springs, police define priority one calls as those where there is an imminent threat to life — in-progress assaults, robberies and sexual assaults, as well as shootings, stabbings, home invasions, found explosives and kidnapping, among others.
The department also calculates response times “from hello to hello,” meaning from the time a person calls 911 to the time an officer arrives, a measurement that includes both “queue” time on the phone with a dispatcher as well as the time it takes the officer to travel to the address. Some departments only measure travel time.
Records show local 911 callers are spending between 2½ to nearly 6 minutes in “queue” with dispatchers, depending on if you’re calculating median or average. How long after that it takes officers to arrive is between 6 and 7 minutes, Terrell-Orr said.
Still, Police Chief Pete Carey has said it is the department’s goal to respond to life-threatening calls for service within a total of 8 minutes 90 percent of the time, a benchmark set years ago based on a survey of citizen expectation.
The department is meeting that goal 47 percent of the time, Terrell-Orr said. But she’s not convinced it’s the right benchmark to measure public safety.
“We can drive response times down if we limit the time officers can spend on calls to 10 minutes, but I don’t think that would necessarily produce a better public safety outcome,” Terrell-Orr said, adding that citizens also care about time spent on scene and whether the crime is solved.
One challenge the city always will face is longer travel times because officers cover nearly 200 square miles, more than many other city the same size: Denver police cover about 150 square miles; Omaha, Neb., police cover 118 square miles; and Atlanta police cover 132 square miles.
Tulsa, Okla., police cover about the same land area as Colorado Springs, and Kansas City, Mo., police cover about 100 more square miles.
One way Terrell-Orr says the department is considering combating the distance is by implementing proximity based dispatching, which would send the closest geographical officer to a call for service, rather than waiting for a free officer in the corresponding division: Falcon, Stetson Hills, Gold Hill and Sand Creek.
But it was a “critical” staffing shortage, not distance, that pushed the average priority one response time to 14 minutes at one point in 2016, prompting Carey to dissolve some specialized units to route 30 more bodies to patrol. The city is now working toward recovery, spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
“We’re still playing catch-up,” Black said, though he added the office has reached its authorized strength with the recent graduation of the largest recruit class of 53. The department also has pledged to continue that momentum by hosting academies of 40 or more recruits twice a year in an effort to hire 120 officers by 2022.
That will increase the authorized strength from 706 to 800.
“I think we’ll start seeing the impact of that (on response times) by end of 2018, early 2019,” Black said.
In the meantime, Carey implemented other staffing changes he hopes will drive down response times.
In May, he reinstated two specialized units that will focus on removing prolific offenders he says are responsible for committing the lion’s share of city crime. With those folks behind bars, police will be responding to fewer calls for service and will be free to respond faster to priority calls, he said.
