Colorado Springs police stopped a burglary in progress, arresting two suspects early Sunday, according to a news release from the department.
Shane Purvis and an as-yet-unidentified woman were taken into custody after being found inside a building and initially refusing to leave, police said. The two suspects face charges including felony charges of burglary, criminal mischief and other charges related to outstanding warrants.
Officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call about a burglary taking place at a “large business/warehouse located within the 2800 block of North Chestnut Street,” police said. Arriving officers set up a perimeter around the building and confirmed that two people were still inside.
The suspects stayed inside the building despite repeated commands to exit, police said. They surrendered after police used pepper spray “multiple times.” No injuries were reported, but Purvis and his alleged accomplice were medically cleared before being transported to the El Paso County Jail.
“The preliminary estimated damage to business, caused by the suspects, is expected to be several thousand dollars,” the release stated.