A service call for a car crash led Colorado Springs police to the scene of a shooting Saturday night, according to officials.

Officers responded to a reported collision between a car and a motorcycle near South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive and found a male on the ground near the scene of the crash, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that a “disturbance occurred in the area” and at least one gunshot was fired. The male sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

Police arrested Joshua Pringle in connection with the incident. No charges were announced, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.