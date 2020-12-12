Colorado Springs police are looking for two adults after a Friday home search found guns and drugs, but not the child they were told would be in the residence, according to a police report. The child was later found safe in another location, police said.
Acting on a tip, the Department of Human Services told Colorado Springs police Friday that a home in the 800 block of North El Paso Street had guns and drugs in it, and that a small child was there, the report stated.
At 4 p.m., patrol officers, narcotics detectives, and federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents descended on the home with a search warrant and found two assault rifles, two shotguns and two handguns, police said. Ammunition and high-capacity magazines were also found, along with quantities of cocaine, Xanax and oxycodone pills.
Arrest warrants are pending for two suspects in connection with the guns and drugs found, police said.
Police did not release the names of the suspects or comment on the current location of the child.