A man died after police shot him in a Tuesday evening confrontation in southeastern Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs officers tracked down the man, whose name hasn't been released, and fatally wounded him after he was spotted with a gun in the 2200 block of Monterey Road, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The man fled in a red Mustang after police initially confronted him, police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said. He apparently wrecked the Mustang before police found him on foot near the Fountain Garden Apartments, 3165 E. Fountain Blvd. As officers approached, the fatal encounter ensued.
"During the encounter, at least one officer fired a shot at the suspect," a news release from the sheriff's office said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died late Tuesday.
The police involved are on administrative leave while the Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting, a standard protocol for police shootings.
Some residents of the adjacent apartment building, at 3175 E. Fountain Blvd., were unable to return home until 6 a.m. Wednesday, police spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said. The police would not let anyone inside the building, which appears to have at least eight units, until the scene had been processed.
Police and deputies have not released the names of the officers being investigated over the shooting.
Deputies say the man's name will be released after an autopsy and the notification of his family.
This is the fourth other officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs this year.
Sean Michael Collins, 29, was killed May 18 after barricading himself in an apartment near Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, then allegedly firing at officers, police said.
Jonathan Patzel, 29, was shot and killed April 24 after police say he threatened officers with a weapon and set the Arbor Pointe Apartments at 2475 Hancock Expressway ablaze. Video released by Colorado Springs police showed Patzel running toward officers, screaming and wielding a weapon.
Bill Gerald Akes, 48, was killed Jan. 12 after pulling a hatchet on officers investigating a report of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment near Motor City, police said.