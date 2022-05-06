A December shooting in which a man exchanged a volley of gunfire from his car with Colorado Springs police officers before he was shot and killed was ruled justified, officials with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced in a release Friday.

Colorado Springs police officers Scott Ferguson, Raymond Shepard and Ryan Paine shot Xavier Miller during a standoff Dec. 10, 2021, in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway after he barricaded himself in a vehicle, shot multiple rounds at officers and continued to threaten to shoot officers, officials said.

Police initially responded to the parking lot off Austin Bluffs Parkway after a caller told police a man appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat of a van with a handgun and drug paraphernalia in his lap, the release said.

Officers identified Miller and discovered he was wanted on several outstanding warrants and had several violent felony convictions. Law enforcement surrounded the van and tried to get him to exit the van with his hands visible, but Miller stayed in the car, the release said.

That's when police tried to use chemical irritants to force Miller out of the van. He then covered himself with a blanket/sleeping bag, raised a handgun, and shot multiple times out of the vehicle and toward nearby officers, police said. Officer Ferguson returned six shots at Miller, which hit Miller in the shoulder and side, officials said.

Miller attempted to stay out of officers' view, and police continued to give commands over a loud speaker. Police then used a drone with a camera and spotlight to look into Miller’s van and get a "live-feed” of the inside the vehicle. Officers shut down nearby roads and made “reverse 911" calls to a nearby apartment complex telling residents to shelter in place, the release said.

Miller then called the police communications center refusing to answer any questions, but told the center he was armed with a 21-round handgun with at least six shots remaining. He made threats to shoot officers and that he was willing to shoot any officer who approached his vehicle. He also said that he'd been injured by officers' previous shots. Miller, eventually grew irate, hung up the call, covered up using the blanket inside the van, and raised his gun pointing it at officers, officials said.

Officer Shepard fired five shots from his rifle, officer Paine fired six shots from his rifle and officer Thorin Fash fired one round from his rifle. Investigators determined that Fash's bullet did not hit Miller, the release said.

Miller was hit "approximately" 11 times and dropped his handgun. Officers tried to provide medical aid, but Miller died from the gunshots, officials said.

The DA's office determined that the officers were justified in using lethal force because Miller posed an "imminent danger" to officers and others in the area and posed "substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death" if he shot. The DA's office also determined that the use of lesser force would not have been effective, the release said.