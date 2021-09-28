After years without a shooting range to call its own, the Colorado Springs Police Department is again eyeing plans for a regional training facility in the city.

With an agreement between the city and Pikes Peak Community College approved by Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday, the department has tentatively inked plans to revive the college’s campus shooting range, again turning it into a training facility for recruits and other regional law enforcement agencies.

The campus range, and the previous agreement saying local officers could use it for training, was abandoned by law enforcement agencies in 2016 after they found it couldn’t sustain the amount of law enforcement officers using it, and heavy rains damaged the facility.

Around 15 agencies, or 1,500 officers, had been using the range at that time, as part of an agreement that had been in place since the early '90s.

The loss of the campus range prompted several years of ill-fated inter-governmental planning with other local agencies for Colorado Springs police, who still needed to reestablish a regional training facility. Often, police chief Vince Niski said during a Monday city council meeting, plans fell through because of lackluster funding.

On Tuesday, the department’s long-stalled hope seemingly came to pass as city council locked in a 30-year deal with the college to revive the range.

"The range was great for us for almost 25 years, it’s great for them,” Niski said. “Rather than build a whole new range, it just seemed more opportunistic on our part to repartner with them.”

Students enrolled at Pikes Peak Community College are being given top priority for range access, with Colorado Springs police and other local agencies, like Woodland Park police or Colorado State Patrol, next on the priority list.

Anyone else, the agreement states, will need qualified range personnel to help them, and may be charged by the college to use the facility.

To get the range up and running, the police department has set aside $5 million, leftovers from a previous effort with the sheriff’s office and Fountain police to set up a training facility, for the first five years of the agreement.

That $5 million, police said, is planned for several improvements for the range, including a new classroom specifically designed for police to train new recruits.

They’ll also revamp the existing range, installing a new target system and combining two individual ranges into one with 30 firing lines. The city also planned to look at installing a new parking lot, modern training facilities like a “shoot house” for scenario training, and sound barriers.

“We’re trying to make it a state-of-the-art range that both Pikes Peak Community College and CSPD can utilize,” Niski said.

The college, on the other hand, has committed to tackling erosion issues at the facility, after heavy rains threatened the classroom in 2016. They’ll also be fronting all maintenance costs, to later be split with the city.

“I think we’re getting in on the front end of a real good collaboration,” Niski said. “It just seems like an important partnership for both of us.”

The agreement approved by city council is headed to mayor John Suther’s desk, where it’ll need his signature.

In the meantime, a police spokesman said Monday, the department is working to draw up plans for range improvements and set a timeline to get it up and running.