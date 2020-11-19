Colorado Springs residents whose cars were recently towed will have to wait a few days longer than expected to get their vehicles back, according to a news release from the police department.
Because of a coronavirus outbreak at the lot, the department closed it Nov. 12, with the intention of re-opening it a week later.
But police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik announced Thursday the facility would stay closed for at least three more days, citing the "continued impact of COVID-19." Police said they anticipate re-opening the lot Monday at 8 a.m. Residents will not be allowed to pick up their cars or property before then.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes to our community, and we appreciate your patience during this time,” Sokolik said.
Sokolik added that there will be no additional storage fees charged while the impound lot is closed.
Anyone with questions should check the impound website at https://web2.coloradosprings.gov/Impound for updates before calling the facility, Sokolik said.